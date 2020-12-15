One of France's most iconic landmarks - the Eiffel Tower - has been announced as the main venue for Global Sports Week (GSW) Paris in February.

The 2021 edition of GSW Paris, scheduled from February 1 to 5, is set to be held in a hybrid format, mixing a digital programme and physical events in Paris, Tokyo, Beijing, Dakar, Milan and Los Angeles.

All six cities are set to host an Olympic event in the coming years.

Events in Paris will be held at the Eiffel Tower, one of the most recognisable French landmarks.

"We cannot imagine a more appropriate symbol of our global ambition then the world's most famous landmark," said GSW President and co-founder Lucien Boyer.

"So, imagine Global Sports Week taking place here, in a custom TV studio suspended 57 metres above ground.

"We are inside the tower structure with huge open windows - it's a great place to appreciate the world famous engineering of Gustave Eiffel.

"But of course, more than that, the views of Paris will just be incredible.

"We are really grateful and would like to thank the support of the city of Paris for facilitating access to this unique and magnificent venue."

More than 10,000 sports leaders, athletes and activists are expected to participate across GSW, with the programme set to feature talks, debates, pitch contests, exclusive screenings, sports demonstrations and behind-the-scenes venue tours.

A number of speakers have now been confirmed, including International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, UNESCO assistant director general for social and human sciences Gabriela Ramos and Movement of the Enterprises of France President Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux.

MerConcept founder François Gabart, L'Oreal deputy chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus and General Equality Forum secretary general Delphine O were also announced for the speaker programme.

GSW President and co-founder Lucien Boyer suggested aspects of the digital format for next year's event could be used again ©Global Sports Week

The first GSW Paris was held as an in-person event in the French capital in February of this year.

This year's event will feature more digital aspects due to the travel restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GSWMarketplace, an immersive and fully-online creation, will allow firms to showcase their products and services at a time when many traditional conventions cannot take place due to the global health crisis.

It will be part of the new GSW digital platform, which includes access to intelligent networking tools and a village channel offering partner workshops, activations and private professional masterclasses.

Boyer suggested these digital aspects would be used again in the future, even once the pandemic is over.

"I think we are learning a lot of things, reinventing ourselves in a way," he said.

"There are definitely things that could be worth keeping in the future.

"Let's have this edition and we'll learn even more and then we will decide.

"But it's not very difficult to think that on top of very interesting physical events, reaching out to many more people across a multi-country connected event, and of course a digital tool that can help people not only connect for a short time but in the long run - which is exactly what we want to do with this platform - will certainly be something to keep.

"In my dream, the ideal formula might be the 2018 formula, plus the 2021 formula, together.

"That might be the 2022 edition, I don't know.

"We would like to be more physical, but it's not possible for now.

"But if you think about a combination of the two things, that would be really exciting."

GSW Paris is to be staged annually as France prepares to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.