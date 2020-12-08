The President of the Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC), Hugh Graham, has walked around the territory's main island Rarotonga to raise funds for schools around the Cook Islands.

Named the Rarotonga Walk, Graham hopes this will be the first of many walks as he aims to make it an annual event in future.

"During the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Cook Islands Games on October 2, I spoke about the three principle objectives of the Games to promote island pride; to promote sport as a healthy, active lifestyle and to create an opportunity for our athletes to pursue excellence and advance their sporting ambitions," said Graham to CI News.

"At the Closing Ceremony of the Games, I was pleased to announce that all three objectives were achieved."

CISNOC has developed a programme that aims to build a healthier and more active community as well as serve as a long-term athlete development plan.

The Sport for Life programme was launched in June under the leadership of Richelle Gimpton, CISNOC culture and education manager.

Graham stated he wanted to walk the 32 kilometre perimeter to show that he backed up his actions by participating, as well as encouraging physical activity for the island and to raise funds from his walk.

All funds raised are set to go towards the purchase of physical education equipment in schools around the territory in a bid to encourage students to exercise.