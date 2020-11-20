International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons reports that no "stone is being left unturned" in the organisation of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as he again expressed confidence in preparations for the Games.

After joining a project review for the Games remotely, along with Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials, Parsons stated that all parties are cooperating to ensure the event is a success.

"Never before in history has such a level of planning and preparation gone into the organisation of a major sport event," Parsons said.

"No stone is being left unturned as all partners work together to ensure safe, secure and successful Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer in Tokyo.

"The level of work and commitment by all Games delivery partners will not be in vain.

"After a terrible 2020, we are determined that 2021 will bring new hope.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be a celebration of human diversity and ability, a global showcase of resilience and the starting point for a better, more inclusive post-corona world."

The Paralympics are currently scheduled for August 24 to September 5 in 2021 ©Getty Images

Organisers claim regular communication with stakeholders is a driving factor behind preparations for the postponed Games progressing on schedule.

The IPC - along with Tokyo 2020 and the IOC - now plan to produce what have been billed as playbooks for each stakeholder group, offering guidelines about measures that will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other information.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics were postponed by a year due to the pandemic, and are now set to run from August 24 to September 5 in 2021.

Latest developments regarding the global health situation - including encouraging results from some vaccine trials - were discussed at the project review.

The resumption of sporting events in Japan was another topic for examination, with the International Gymnastics Federation and Japanese Gymnastics Association recently delivering the Friendship and Solidarity Competition at Tokyo's Yoyogi National Gymnasium - welcoming athletes from three foreign countries and more than 2,000 spectators.

This venue is set to host badminton and wheelchair rugby at the Paralympics next year.