Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto has been charged with defilement in Kenya after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Kipruto, the reigning two-time world champion in the event, pleaded not guilty to the charges before a magistrate in his home town of Kapsabet yesterday and has been released on $1,800 (£1,400/€1,500) bail.

The 25-year-old's case is set to be heard in May 2021, just two months before he is scheduled to defend his Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase title at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games.

Kipruto is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted of defilement, defined as sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 18 under Kenyan law.

Conseslus Kipruto won the world steeplechase title in 2017 and 2019 ©Getty Images

According to the charge sheet in his case, reported by the Associated Press, Kipruto allegedly had sex with the girl on October 20 and 21 and was first arrested on November 11.

Kipruto won the gold medal in the steeplechase event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

He followed his victory in the Brazilian city by winning the race at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in London and Doha, respectively.

Kipruto has only raced in one event this season after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before the start of the truncated Wanda Diamond League campaign.