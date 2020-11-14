Organisers of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup have suffered a blow after an outbreak of coronavirus forced Fiji’s opening match against France to be cancelled.

Fiji confirmed they had registered one positive test - believed to be captain Semi Radradra - before further results revealed another four positive cases, which in turn meant there were more close contacts who must self-isolate.

The match was scheduled to take place in Vannes in France tomorrow, but organisers decided to called it off, claiming it was "impossible" for Fiji to field a "competitive team".

The cancellation is a big setback for organisers of a competition created in a bid to help rugby unions recover from the financial losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

A meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday (November 16) to determine the sporting result of the encounter between Fiji and France.

Fiji were hit by five positive coronavirus tests ahead of their now-cancelled meeting with France ©Getty Images

Ben Morel, chief executive of Six Nations Rugby, the tournament organiser, admitted cancellation was a "difficult" and "disappointing" call, but insisted it was the "only possible outcome" following the five positive test results.

"Whilst we’ve all been eagerly awaiting this match, the welfare of our players and their support teams remain our number one priority," said Morel.

"We have a rigorous testing programme in place.

"In this instance, it is impossible for the Fijians to field a competitive team and we have no other option but to cancel this match.

"I want to thank the Fijian and French Unions for their collaboration and wish the impacted athletes a speedy recovery."

Six Nations Rugby confirmed it would be working closely with the Fiji Rugby Union to take measures to mitigate the impact of the outbreak.

Further coronavirus tests are expected to take place over the coming days as Fiji aim to face Italy in Ancona on November 21.

The Autumn Nations Cup is split into two pools of four teams, with the group winners scheduled to face each other in the final in early December.

Ireland beat Wales in the opening match yesterday.