Five candidates in mix for three Canadian Paralympic Athletes’ Council positions

Two-time Paralympic curling champion Ina Forrest is among five candidates battling it out for three positions on the Canadian Paralympic Athletes’ Council.

The Council is looking to elect two summer athletes – including one which featured in a team sport – and one winter athlete.

Wheelchair curler Forrest, who clinched gold at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, is in the running along with two more Paralympic champions in Para Alpine skier Kurt Oatway who won the men’s sitting Super G at Pyeongchang 2018 and Para cyclist Tristen Chernove who secured gold in the time trial at Rio 2016.

The election race also features wheelchair rugby player Mike Whitehead - a three-time Paralympic medallist - and wheelchair basketball player Erica Gavel who is seeking a second term.

Athletes who competed in the past four Paralympic Games are eligible to vote.

Para Alpine skier Kurt Oatway is among the contenders to join the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council ©Getty Images

Voting commenced on November 12 and is due to end on December 7.

Vice-chair Ross Wilson and Kirk Schornstein are among the outgoing members with Alison Levine, Jennifer Brown and Rob Armstrong set to remain on the Council which is led by Tony Walby.

"I really encourage all eligible athletes to vote," said Walby.

"Voting is an important way to have your voice heard.

"The Athletes’ Council helps to ensure that athletes’ recommendations, perspectives, and ideas are included in decision-making and we are here to represent all Canadian Paralympic athletes.

"Best of luck to all of the candidates."