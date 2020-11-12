The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced a special edition of the FEI Awards which will celebrate previous winners from the past decade.

As the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sport's calendar in 2020, the "best of the best" from years gone by will instead be recognised this year across five award categories.

All of the winners will be chosen entirely by the public with voting now open.

Fifty-five nominees from 19 countries will battle for awards in the rising star, best athlete and best groom categories, as well as for the FEI Against All Odds and FEI Solidarity prizes.

Winners will be announced early next month after voting closes on November 22.

"These Awards are a way to honour the heroes of our sport through their amazing stories of resilience, horsemanship, determination and passion," said FEI President Ingmar De Vos.

German eventer Ingrid Klimke won the best athlete award last year ©Getty Images

"Equestrian is not just a sport, but a way of life for many people and this has been a desperately difficult year for the equestrian community, just as it has been for everyone, in every sector.

"Now, more than ever, we need to focus on the positives that our sport has to offer and celebrate the fantastic ambassadors that we have, both on the field of play and behind the scenes making a difference."

The FEI Awards first launched in 2009 with voting for this year's edition taking place here.

"This year, more than ever, I invite you all to show your support for the multiple nominees in the different categories," De Vos, who is an International Olympic Committee member, added.

"The equestrian community has been pushed to the limit this year but has come out stronger and this is our chance to unite and celebrate our community's resilience in the face of adversity."