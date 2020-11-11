Members of the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) Evaluation Committee have arrived in the Qatari capital for a three-day evaluation of Doha’s bid to hold the 2030 Asian Games.

Unlike previous Games, which have been awarded directly, the 2030 edition features two bids, and the OCA Evaluation Committee members have just finished visiting Qatar’s bitter political rivals Saudi Arabia, having concluded that its candidate city Riyadh had "good potential" to host the Games.

Doha hosted the Asian Games in 2006, and last Saturday (November 7) the Doha 2030 Bid Committee President Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani claimed the city was "Games-ready, right now".

In a statement, the Doha 2030 bid said: "With no permanent venues to be built, Doha 2030 has an unprecedented opportunity to focus its attention on providing a Gateway to legacy now for the OCA and Asian sport.

"During the Evaluation Committee’s visit, Doha 2030 will explain how it plans to use the time and money saved from not having to build new infrastructure, to deliver NOC legacy programmes that support them overcome current challenges caused by COVID-19.

"The Bid Committee will also outline how Doha 2030 will ensure a celebration of Asia and its wonderful diversity, using the power of sport to unite the continent."

Doha 2030 chief executive, Jassim Bin Rashid Albuenain, commented: "It will be our pleasure to welcome our esteemed colleagues and friends from the OCA Evaluation Committee.

"The next three days are a critical opportunity for our bid to demonstrate why we believe Doha 2030 would be a Gateway to a brighter future for Asian sport.

"Our bid book details our extensive array of world-class sports and training venues, transport networks, accommodation, leisure facilities and cultural sites, all of which are in place and ready to serve the OCA Family.

"But the OCA Evaluation Committee will now be able to see all this with their own eyes.

"Just as important will be the opportunity for us to explain the magical elements we have planned; from an unprecedented Games experience, to legacy benefits that would begin from next year and run through and beyond 2030."

The Evaluation Committee chair Andrey Kryukov from Kazakhstan is accompanied in Doha by South Korea Dr Joo Hee Park, Indian's Vinod Kumar Tiwari and Afghanistan's Mohammad Yonus Popalzay.

Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been recently criticised over their records on human rights, with the latter country in particular facing scrutiny over its treatment of women.

The OCA is expected to choose the host for the 2030 edition at its General Assembly in Muscat in Oman on December 16.