Ousted World Sailing President Kim Andersen has claimed the three ethics cases he has faced were brought against him to influence the outcome of the election as he described the allegations as "entirely groundless and highly politicised".

Andersen had been the subject of three separate Ethics Commission complaints in the lead-up to the election, where he was unseated by China's Quanhai Li.

The complaints against Andersen, who enlisted the services of London-based law firm Mills & Reeve to help fight the cases, were raised as a concern by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before voting began.

The Dane, who served a single four-year term as World Sailing President, was given a warning in one and cleared in another, but could face charges in the third case relating to a deal signed with Swiss consultancy company Burson Cohn & Wolfe, then called TSE Consulting.

The officer overseeing the third case decided to "lay charges" against Andersen amid claims he broke ethics rules by signing the agreement, allegedly without approval of the Board.

In a lengthy statement denying wrongdoing, Andersen said he would mount a strong defence to the Ethics Commission and "likely eventually before the Judicial Board".

The Dane again hit out at the Ethics Commission, which he said had been used as a "political football" by those aiming to remove him as President.

Quanhai Li beat Kim Andersen to become World Sailing President following a bitter campaign ©World Sailing

"Three complaints were raised against me during the last 18 months, all entirely groundless and highly politicised in order to tarnish my reputation and influence the outcome of the World Sailing elections," Andersen said in the statement, published by Sailing Scuttlebutt.

"I am naturally very disappointed that the ethics officer has recommended that charges should be brought in this case.

"Nevertheless, I will be strongly defending these charges before the Ethics Commission, and likely eventually before the Judicial Board because, for the reasons set out in this statement, I have lost all faith in the Ethics Commission under its current leadership."

Andersen, who had raised concerns regarding the conduct of the Ethics Commission when he was warned in the second case after he was found to have "abused" the signatures of World Sailing vice-presidents Scott Perry and Gary Jobson, said the body had demonstrated bias against him.

He said it was "remarkable" that Ethics Commission member Ng Ser Miang, who he filed an ethics complaint against after accusing the IOC vice-president of actively trying to oust him as President by supporting rival candidate Gerardo Seeliger, continues to be involved in the case.

"In particular, it is remarkable that the members of the Ethics Commission who I have filed ethics complaints against continue to be involved in the determination of this matter, despite the obvious conflicts of interest and against the principles of natural justice and due process," Andersen said.

"All I am asking for is for these matters to be dealt with by an independent and unbiased Ethics Commission, which has unfortunately not occurred thus far in case two and case three.

"Clearly, and unfortunately so, there are some within World Sailing who are intent on using the Ethics Commission as a political football and likewise, some on the Ethics Commission who are willing to oblige and 'play ball'.

"This will only tarnish the credibility and reputation of World Sailing as an International Federation."

Andersen also accused the Ethics Commission of breaking confidentiality by leaking its reports to media organisations including the Norwegian sailing publication Seilmagasinet.

World Sailing chief executive David Graham said the Board had been "disappointed to learn that over recent days, confidential information related to an ongoing case before the Ethics Commission has been published by a number of media outlets".