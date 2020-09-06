Wild to return to snowboarding training at Russian camp this month

American-born Russian double Olympic snowboarding gold medallist Vic Wild is set to return to training after missing the first camp for athletes in the parallel disciplines due to coronavirus restrictions.

Denis Salagaev told Russia's official state news agency TASS that Wild, who won gold in the parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom events at Sochi 2014, would be among the snowboarders at the camp in Krasnaya Polyana.

The 34-year-old was absent from the first parallel training camp, held in Tula in July, as he was unable to travel to Russia from Europe as a result of measures imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Vic is now in Moscow, he returned from Europe," Salagaev said.

Vic Wild missed the first training camp for Russian snowboarders, held in July ©Getty Images

"On September 12 he will fly with us to a training camp in Krasnaya Polyana.

"As far as I know, he has not yet trained in the snow either."

Wild originally competed for the United States before the US Ski and Snowboard Association disbanded its Alpine programme.

He left the US shortly after and married Russian snowboarder Alena Zavarzina in 2011.

Wild was later granted Russian citizenship and represented the country at Sochi 2014, a Winter Olympics tainted by the state-sponsored doping programme the nation orchestrated at the Games.

He finished 17th on the overall International Ski Federation World Cup standings last season.