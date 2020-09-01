Britain's Giles Scott is set to defend his title at the Finn European Championships as competition gets underway in the Polish city of Gdynia.

Scott is among a reduced fleet of 42 competitors who have managed to travel to the event, which was originally scheduled for July but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last time international competition took place in the Finn class was in December at the World Championships in Melbourne.

Scott finished fourth then, behind New Zealand’s Josh Junior, Nicolas Heiner of The Netherlands and Hungarian arch-rival Zsombor Berecz.

Heiner and Berecz will also be in action this week, alongside London 2012 bronze medallist Jonathan Lobert of France and Swedish 2017 world champion Max Salminen.

Hungary's Zsombor Berecz is expected to be a main contender at the Finn European Championships ©Getty Images

"It’s great to be able to get racing again and having a championship regatta to go to again is a nice place to be," Scott said.

"That being said a lot of us haven’t raced since the Worlds last year in Melbourne, so it’s going to be an interesting one.

"It will be interesting checking in with the rest of the fleet.

"I won the Europeans last year but in all honesty that feels a lifetime ago with everything that has happened since."

The regatta is the first for any of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic classes since the COVID-19 outbreak, although the Finn Gold Cup, scheduled for October in Palma, has been cancelled.

Racing at the European Championships begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (September 6).