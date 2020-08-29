The Czech Blind Sports Federation (CBSF) is to stage an international goalball tournament in October and is inviting entries.

The men's tournament is set to be played in Prague, with national teams able to enter.

It is hoped that the contest will feature somewhere from six to eight teams and can be a ranking event.

If things go to plan, it will run from October 14 to 18.

With entry priced at €240 (£214/$286), and the CBSF then providing accommodation, the initial deadline for entry is September 11.

Prague will host the event ©Getty Images

The goalball calendar has been heavily disrupted by the coronavirus crisis, so this tournament could offer many national teams their first competitive action for some time - should the virus not prevent it from going ahead.

Travel restrictions designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, such as mandatory quarantine periods, could yet prove an issue.

Afula in Israel was due to host the International Blind Sports Association Goalball European Championships B during some of the time allocated for this tournament, before the event was postponed.

Pajulahti in Finland will now stage that tournament from January 27 to 31 in 2021.