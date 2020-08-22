Broad moves up to second on ICC Test bowling rankings

England's Stuart Broad has moved up to second on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test bowling rankings.

Broad has gone from third to second after he took 4-56 in England's draw with Pakistan in the second Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The 34-year-old has moved above New Zealand's Neil Wagner, who has dropped down a place, and sits below Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Broad took his 500th Test wicket on the fifth day of the third Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester last month.

He is only the seventh bowler to achieve the feat.

Stuart Broad took 4-56 in England's draw with Pakistan ©Getty Images

Broad's longstanding opening partner James Anderson is up two places to 14th on the ICC Test rankings after he took 3-60 in the draw against Pakistan.

Pakistan's Babar Azam has returned to his career-highest ranking of fifth on the ICC batting standings after scoring 47 in the second Test.

Pakistan are the second country to play a Test series in England this summer after international cricket resumed following an enforced break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Indies also played three Tests against England, losing the series 2-1.

Pakistan are 1-0 down with one Test to play, which began in Southampton yesterday and is due to conclude on Tuesday (August 25).