Former tennis player Mariano Puerta of Argentina has admitted lying to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to get his doping ban reduced.

Puerta tested positive for the banned stimulant etilefrine four months after reaching the 2005 French Open final, which he lost to Rafael Nadal.

The Argentine, now 41, was initially banned for eight years as he had already served a nine-month suspension.

His ban was reduced to two years after Puerta successfully argued at CAS that his second positive test was caused by drinking water from a glass used by his then wife Sol Estevanez to take effortil, a medication against menstrual cramp which contained etilefrine.

In an interview with the Argentina daily newspaper La Nación, Puerta now claims it was the result of ginseng and caffeine pills that he acquired from a friend of his personal trainer Dario Lecman.

Lecman denied the allegations when asked about the claim from Puerta by La Nación.

Puerta said his lawyers had told him to use the defence as his previous doping record meant no other version of events would be credible.

Mariano Puerta lost the 2005 French Open final to Rafael Nadal ©Getty Images

"The explanation we used as a strategy was a lie," said Puerta.

"But I didn't gain any sporting advantage, I don't want to be seen as a cheat anymore.

"We couldn't do anything because the pills were bought, I don't know how to put this...not in a legal way.

"My lawyers didn't think it was a good idea to say what happened."

Puerta claimed lawyer Eduardo Moliné O'Connor came up with the defence which saw his ban cut from eight to two years.

O'Connor, who died in 2014, sat in Argentina's Supreme Court of Justice and was a member of CAS from 1998 to 2006.

Puerta, ranked number nine in the world at the time of the second failed test, returned from his ban in 2007.

He failed to reach the previous heights of his career during his comeback and quit the sport two years later.