Cameron discusses Olympic plans for cricket and reveals intent to run for ICC chairman

Dave Cameron has discussed his vision to make cricket an Olympic sport and revealed his intention to run for International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman.

The former Cricket West Indies (CWI) President said he believed the T20 format of cricket would aid the inclusion of the sport on the Olympic programme.

"T20 allows teams to be competitive, and in modern times, time is important," he said, as reported by Asian News International.

"Hence, a game of three hours works for the majority of the audience.

"If we go to the United States and China, this is the only format that will work."

Cameron also suggested using under-23 squads and continental qualification if his Olympic dream became a reality.

Cricket has not featured at the Olympics since 1900.

It was last played at the Commonwealth Games in 1998, but a women's T20 competition will feature at Birmingham 2022.

The 49-year-old revealed he would run for the role of ICC chairman, left vacant by Shashank Manohar after he stepped down last month.

Deputy chairman Imran Khwaja has been appointed by the ICC Board as an interim chairperson until a successor is elected.

Dave Cameron clashed with Chris Gayle during his time as Cricket West Indies President ©Getty Images

Cameron was CWI President from 2013 to 2019, with his time at the helm of the organisation marked by a number of well-publicised rows with numerous senior players, including Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy.

The most notable player revolt against Cameron came in 2014, when Dwayne Bravo and his squad decided to abandon the tour of India over a pay dispute with CWI.

Cameron was also criticised for his part in the firing of Phil Simmons as head coach of the West Indies men's team in 2016.

The CWI has decided not to support Cameron's candidature for ICC chairman.

"I think their choice or lack of choice is purely personal which is unfortunate," Cameron said.

"I believe we have still not matured as a region or as people to look past these things.

"Jamaica is the oldest independent country in the region.

"We still think we are inferior or others are superior.

"I certainly believe that I am as qualified - education-wise and experienced as every director who sits at the ICC and therefore I feel confident that if chosen I can do an outstanding job."