Adams to step down as Skateboard England and Skateboard GB Board chair

Lucy Adams will step down as Skateboard England and Skateboard GB Board chair to spend more time with her family, as she awaits the birth of her first child.

Adams has served on the Board since Skateboard England’s inception in 2016, working on a voluntary basis to support the development of skateboarding in the United Kingdom.

She has been credited with helping to create partnerships, promoting skateboarding activity, developing a coaching programme and aiding the establishment of the governing body.

Adams announced two months ago that she would become a mum for the first time later in the year.

Adams has now decided to step down and focus on her family life, along with the demands of being a professional skateboarder and working in a full-time job.

"It has been an incredible opportunity to grow skateboarding and I’m so proud of what we have achieved in the last five years, establishing a new national governing body and supporting the community," Adams said.

"I had hoped to still be involved as chair at the Olympics, but the Tokyo delay due to coronavirus means that's no longer feasible.

"I now need to focus on the next stage of my life, in supporting my partner and spending time with our baby.

"I will however still be involved with the governing body for the foreseeable future."

Adams will continue to work with Skateboard GB to help shape its direction by being involved in strategic planning over the next few months, the organisation said.

Skateboard England and Skateboard GB confirmed Alex Jordan will succeed Adams, stepping up from the vice-chair position.

After a long innings I'm stepping down! PcE and love 🇬🇧🛹🏆 #ChairoftheBoard https://t.co/VQDC77RA1J — Lucy Adams (@LucyAdamsSkate) July 28, 2020

Jordan has worked in the skateboard industry for many years and created "The Skateparks Project", a website which maps all 1,500 skateparks across the UK.

He has also supported various groups and campaigned for more than 50 new skateparks.

Skateboard England and Skateboard GB chief executive James Hope-Gill praised the contribution of Adams and said there was total confidence in Jordan as he steps into the chair role.

"Lucy has done some fantastic work engaging stakeholders, partners and the skateboarding community," Hope-Gill said.

"We wouldn't be in this position pre-Tokyo and achieving government support without her.

"This is due to her dedication and the respect she has both within the skateboarding community and in the wider sports sector.

"It will be a hard act to follow, but Alex will do a great job and we have total confidence in him.

"We're excited about this next phase in skateboarding's development in the UK."

The organisation hopes to propose a new date for the National Championships later in the year, which will be the national qualifying event for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.