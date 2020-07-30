Britain's double Olympic sailing gold medallist Shirley Robertson has revealed she is considering a return to the sport in time for Paris 2024.

The 52-year-old Scottish athlete-turned broadcaster told BBC Scotland there was "life in the old dog yet" after she began competing in the offshore keelboat event, set to make its Olympic debut in 2024 when sailing will take place in Marseille.

"You need sponsors and all that stuff, but I'm really enjoying it," Robertson said.

"There's still life in the old dog yet.

"It's different, it's offshore and you sail through the night.

"Now I don't do it, I miss that - to have that single focus every day is pretty special."

Shirley Robertson, left, turned to broadcasting after winning her second Olympic gold medal at Athens 2004 ©Getty Images

Robertson has not participated at the Olympics since Athens 2004, when she became the first British woman to win two gold medals at consecutive editions of the Games.

She triumphed in the Europe class at Sydney 2000 before partnering Sarah Webb and Sarah Ayton to the Yngling title in Athens four years later.

The Yngling class has not been part of the Olympic sailing programme since Beijing 2008.

Robertson, a five-time World Championships medallist, concentrated on broadcasting after Athens 2004 and was part of the BBC sailing commentary team at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

She has also previously been the regular presenter of Mainsail, a CNN monthly programme devoted to sailing, and was awarded the Order of the British Empire in 2005.