Russia's former European high jump champion Alexander Shustov is refusing to give up on a campaign to clear his name for doping offences, despite having already lost at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) banned Shustov for four-years last month after the Lausanne-based CAS upheld the original decision that he was guilty.

CAS rules that Shustov had attempted "use or attempt to use an prohibited substance or prohibited method by an athlete" under World Athletics' anti-doping rules.

The case was a landmark for anti-doping authorities as the Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed that it was the first time that evidence from scratches and marks on urine sample bottles, as stated in the McLaren Report, was accepted as evidence.

The 36-year-old Shustov has always denied the allegations and has now lodged an appeal to a panel of arbitrators at CAS.

The deadline was July 21.

"The appeal was filed on time," Shustov told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"The date of its consideration is still unknown."

Among the results annulled after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Alexander Shustov's four-year doping ban was his seventh place finish at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow ©Getty Images

Shustov's results from July 8 in 2013 through to July 7 in 2017 were annulled as a result of the CAS decision.

This included his seventh place finish at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.

Another consequence of the case was that Shustov lost his place as a member of the RusAF Executive Board he had been elected to in December 2016 when it became known that his name was on the list of athletes investigated for doping by Canadian professor Richard McLaren.

Shustov had been among the candidates for President before withdrawing his candidature shortly before Dmitry Shlyakhtin was elected.

As well as winning the gold medal at the 2010 European Championships in Barcelona, Shustov also won a bronze medal at the 2011 European Indoor Championships in Paris.

He competed at the 2012 Olympic Games in London but failed to qualify for the final.

Shustov's personal best was 2.34 metres.