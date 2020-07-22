The Deaf Sports Personality of the Year (DSPY) awards for 2020 have been cancelled due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, which acknowledges British deaf athletes, was originally set to take place on either November 28 or December 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, pending the football team's schedule.

It was hoped the awards could go ahead with hygiene and social-distancing measures put in place.

However, due to the restrictions still in place to counter COVID-19 and concerns over the safety of attendees, it has been decided that the ceremony will not take place this year.

The next edition of the awards is slated to take place in November or December 2022 at the same venue.

Performances at the 2021 Deaflympics will likely determine award winners at the 2022 Deaf Sports Personality of the Year awards ©Getty Images

Those awards will likely recognise performances at the 2021 Deaflympics, Paralympics, Olympics and 2022 European and World Championship events.

In place of the 2020 awards ceremony, there are plans to host a virtual event in a studio for an online audience.

To be broadcast on social media, this will only be possible with sponsorship from a media company.

The alternative is to reveal winners through a non-live video montage, with winners picking up their physical awards at the DSPY 2022 ceremony.

Two new award categories have been added - for visual sport media and overseas visual sport media - to acknowledge work done by those working in television and online coverage.

Other awards include the coach of the year, one for lifetime achievement, unsung hero, sports club of the year and the deaf and young deaf sports personalities of the year.