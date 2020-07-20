The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, which was due to take place in Australia later this year, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IBC Board, the commercial subsidiary of the ICC (International Cricket Council), said it would continue to monitor the situation surrounding the pandemic in the hope of staging successful global tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

At the IBC Board meeting windows for the next three ICC men’s events were agreed in an effort to "bring clarity to the calendar."

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is due to take place in October and November 2021 with the final scheduled for November 14.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is due to take place in October and November 2022 with the final scheduled for November 13.

Hosts for the two T20 tournaments have yet to be announced.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is due to take place in October and November 2023 in India with the final scheduled for November 26.

Originally the tournament was due to take place in February and March 2023.

Planning is continuing as scheduled for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, due to be held in New Zealand in February, with the status of this tournament being kept under review.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said the windows for the next three men's international tournaments had been announced to bring clarity to the global calendar ©Getty Images

"We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport," said ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney.

"The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world.

"Our members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket.

"Moving the Men’s Cricket World Cup to a later window is a critical element of this and gives us a better chance of maintaining the integrity of the qualification process.

"This additional time will be used to reschedule games that might be lost because of the pandemic ensuring qualification can be decided on the field of play.

"Throughout this process we have worked closely with our key stakeholders to enable us to reach a collective decision for the good of the game and our fans.

"I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to a safe return to cricket."

Organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are considering playing this year's edition of the tournament from late September to early November, a window now free following the postponement of the Men's T20 World Cup.

The tournament is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus situation in India, which has reported more than 1.13 million cases and more than 27,000 deaths from the virus.