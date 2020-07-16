The Athletes' Commission of the Liechtenstein Olympic Committee (LOC) has defined its goals and strategies for the next four years, focusing on the promotion of sport, an athlete's career and communication.

It comes after the LOC held its first Session of the Athletes' Parliament in February, giving a voice to the nation's athletes.

The first Athletes' Commission was elected by 36 athletes from 18 sports, with kickboxer Michael Lampert chairman of the 10-person body.

Retired tennis player Stephanie Vogt and footballer Benjamin Fischer, who is also an LOC Executive Board member, are also on the Athletes' Commission.

Swimmer Christoph Meier, artistic swimmer Lara Mechnig, archer Stefan Zacharias, footballer Eva Fasel, discus thrower Laura Rheinberger and Alpine skiers Marco Pfiffner and Sarah Hundert complete the group.

Stephanie Vogt was elected to the Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

A meeting was held on July 11 in the form of a workshop where the athletes jointly defined their goals and strategies for the coming years.

The Athletes' Commission will initially look to regulate internal procedures, establish communication with athletes and build support networks.

Different groups within the Athletes' Commission are also to investigate topics such as compatibility of training, professionalism and the transition from an athlete's career to a professional one outside of sport.

Over the coming months, the Athletes' Commission will make more public appearances and look to establish contact with athletes and national sports federations.

Liechtenstein has won 10 Olympic medals in its history - all at the Winter Games, including Tina Weirather's super-G bronze at Pyeongchang 2018.