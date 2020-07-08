The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has held a sport administration course for the Zambia Basketball Federation (ZBF).

A session on anti-doping procedures from NOCZ medical commission chairperson Titus Fernando marked the end of the four-day course at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

It was the first course to be held by the NOCZ since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"Not only in sport, but also in our day to day lives, the world around us seemed to have stopped as we all fought against the COVID-19 pandemic," said NOCZ President Alfred Foloko, who also leads the Zambian Judo Association.

"Due to the diligence of everyone against the pandemic, we have seen remarkable improvement in the right direction for our society, and such actions have led us here today.

"The sport administration course curriculum provides valuable opportunities for discussing the essentials of good governance for sport organisations, the values and principles of ethical sport, and other sport related topics including safe sport, sponsorship, technical leadership, event management and the understanding of the Olympic Movement."

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko urged other national governing bodies to also attend the course ©NOCZ

Foloko thanked the ZBF leadership for applying to go on the course, and urged other national governing bodies to do the same.

"This shows the Federation’s commitment to improve its overall performance," he said.

"It is our hope that you found the sport administration course worthwhile and we look forward to see your implementation of the knowledge and skills you have acquired."

The course attracted 17 sport administrators from the ZBF.

The NOCZ also hosted a marketing workshop for Olympic sports organisations earlier this year.