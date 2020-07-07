World Lacrosse awards more than $190,000 in grants to countries around the world

World Lacrosse has awarded more than $190,000 (£152,000/€168,000) in development grants to national governing bodies around the world.

Twenty-four countries will benefit in all from the cash, with the hope it will help the continued growth of the sport.

Grants are designed to help in three specific areas – athlete development, education and training and organisational development.

Bob DeMarco, a member of the World Lacrosse Board of Directors and a development director, led the review of proposals alongside chair of the World Lacrosse Development Committee Rick Mercurio.

"It gives World Lacrosse enormous pride to be able to award these development grants and further enhance the growth of our great game," said DeMarco.

"We appreciate the great work being done by our national governing bodies to expand opportunities for participation in lacrosse and we are pleased to be able to support those efforts."

Another round of grant funding will begin in August.

Twenty-four countries have been boosted by the grant funding ©World Lacrosse

"New Zealand Lacrosse is thrilled and very grateful to receive a World Lacrosse grant," said Marina Samountry, a director of New Zealand Lacrosse.

"New Zealand is a country steeped in proud sporting tradition, but New Zealand Lacrosse is fairly young.

"New Zealand Lacrosse will benefit greatly from the grant.

"We will be able to use the grant to assist our regional members in purchasing development equipment to reach out to youth and adults in areas where lacrosse is new or growing.

"We will also be able to financially support our organisation as it undertakes an important merger which will unite our men's and women's organisations and increase our capacity to govern our sport to a higher standard."