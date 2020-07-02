Former South African hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle's career will end after he was given an eight-year ban from rugby for failing a drugs test.

The 33-year-old tested positive for zeranol, an anabolic steroid, in January 2019 and will be formally banned until early 2027.

In a statement, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) confirmed that an independent tribunal found no mitigating circumstances and had upheld the ban.

"The athlete challenged the doping charge and was afforded the opportunity to seek legal counsel to present his case and version of events to the tribunal panel," the statement said.

"The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offence."

Ralepelle was handed an eight-year ban, rather than the usual four, because this was his third doping case.

SAIDS added: "He had previously tested positive on two separate occasions while playing overseas.

"The zeranol positive case was his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10-year period, however the player's first positive case was ruled a no fault decision and he then received a reprimand.

"The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction which they ruled to be the player's second doping offence."

The former Springbok has 21 days to appeal the sanction.

Ralepelle made 25 appearances for the national side, including a brief run-out in the 2011 Rugby World Cup in a match against Namibia.

Aphiwe Dynantyi is scheduled to have a virtual hearing in the next couple of months ©Getty Images

Another Springbok, winger Aphiwe Dyantyi, is currently also facing a doping suspension after testing positive for three banned substances in July 2019, but his case has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAIDS chief Khalid Galant told TimesLIVE: "That case hasn't been heard yet, we are probably going to do a virtual hearing within the next two months.

"We just have to put together the rules and regulations for the virtual hearing.

"We have to develop a procedure and protocol for a virtual hearing and then the athlete, his counsel and the arbitrating panel have to agree because this virtual hearing is a new thing.

"Initially we were supposed to have the hearing in early to mid-April, but he had to have a couple of supplements analysed.

"Unfortunately with the lockdown, labs who do the analysis of the supplements were closed, but I believe they have opened and we should be receiving the results of the supplements soon.

"The athlete sent a few supplements that he claimed could have been the source."

Twenty-five-year-old Dyantyi was named World Rugby's international newcomer of the year in 2018, and has made 13 appearances for the Springboks to date.