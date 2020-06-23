Olympic bronze medallist Caleb Paine has said he is ending his campaign to qualify for Tokyo 2020 in order to focus on his America’s Cup ambitions after the Games were postponed to 2021.

The 29-year-old Finn sailor from San Diego - named US Sailing’s Rolex Yachtsman of the Year in 2016 after becoming the only American to win a sailing medal at the Rio Games - called it a "very difficult decision".

He added that he had been talking with family members and mentors since the postponement of Tokyo 2021, pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since the Olympics were postponed, I’ve been talking to my family and mentors, and have decided to step away from my campaign for Tokyo 2020," said Paine.

"This was a very difficult decision.

"I am so grateful to my coach, Luther Carpenter, my teammates, the whole US Sailing team staff, my campaign donors, and everyone who supported me and the national team for over a decade in the Finn class."

The American won bronze in the Finn class at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro ©Getty Images

Paine added: "Winning a medal in Rio was a huge honour and absolutely a full team effort.

"I just feel really fulfilled in my Olympic career and am ready to move on to other challenges in sailing."

Paine, who is also a five-time World Cup medallist and recently won gold at the 2020 World Cup in Miami, is a crewman with American Magic, the New York Yacht Club’s entry in the 36th America’s Cup.

Competition is scheduled to begin with a preliminary regatta in mid-December in Auckland, New Zealand.

Two preliminary regattas in Europe were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.