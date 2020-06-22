Art museum removes bust of former IOC President Brundage because of concerns over "racist legacy"

The Asian Art Museum in San Francisco has removed a bust of former International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Avery Brundage from its foyer because of concerns over his "racist legacy."

The bust was unveiled by the Asian Art Commission in 1972 and has sat in the foyer since in honour of the institution's founding patron, as reported by Artforum.

Brundage served as President of the IOC from 1952 to 1972, and was a member of the governing body from 1936 to 1972.

Brundage, who died in 1975, opposed the boycott of the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, during his time as President of the American Olympic Committee.

There were calls, led by the United States, to boycott the Games because of concerns around the morality of supporting an Olympics in a country led by a Nazi regime.

There was concern in the United States about Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler's treatment of Jewish people, his belief in the superior race and how Jewish and black athletes representing the US at Berlin 1936 could be treated.

Brundage argued politics had no place in sport claiming: "The Olympic Games belong to the athletes and not to the politicians."

In December 1935, the Amateur Athletic Union of the United States voted to send a team to Berlin 1936, where Brundage reportedly key in swinging the vote in favour of participation.

The museum benefactor also expelled African American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City after they raised their fists in support with the Black Power movement during their medal ceremonies.

Brundage deemed the pair's actions to be a domestic political statement unfit for the Olympic Games.

Asian Art Museum director Jay Xu claimed the Museum was not fully aware of Brundage's controversial past until 2016, when staff were preparing for the Museum's 55th anniversary celebrations.

In an open letter earlier this month, published in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Xu addressed the thorny issue of the Museum's history.

"If we pride ourselves as guardians of a historical art collection, we must contend with the very history of how our Museum came to be," Xu wrote.

"Avery Brundage, whose collection forms the nucleus of this institution, espoused racist and anti-Semitic views.

The Asian Art Museum has removed the bust of its founder Avery Brundage because of concerns over his racist legacy ©Wikipedia

"We have removed his name from Museum initiatives but have yet to address this history in a fully open and transparent way.

"Only by publicly condemning Brundage’s racism and examining the foundation of our Museum can we become an even greater source of healing and connection."

"Addressing this history is only a modest beginning.

"We must ensure that anti-racist measures are foundational to all Museum work and processes, and to the experience of every visitor.

"Our museum is still learning how we can nurture the kind of intersectionality that allies us to larger movements and promote change from within our own institution.

"We must engage our communities for guidance, insight, and partnership, and welcome all comments, suggestions, and criticisms.

"In this way, we can evolve into a Museum that is truly for all."

The bust, which has now been moved into storage, was unveiled on the occasion of Brundage's 85th birthday, and had an inscription which read: "It is evidence of the lasting appreciation of the people of San Francisco for the magnificent gift to San Francisco of his collection of Asian art.

"The Avery Brundage collection is the nucleus of the city's collections of Asian art and is the foundation of the centre of Asian art and culture.

"The lives of untold millions of men, women and children of this and future generations will be enriched by his generosity."