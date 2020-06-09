The International Judo Federation (IJF) is hoping to restart the World Judo Tour season in September following an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to all National Federations, IJF President Marius Vizer raised September as a tentative resumption date but said it would depend on the global health situation.

"The IJF current plan is to recommence the tour from September, however the COIVD-19 factors are out of our control," Vizer wrote.

"We do hope that by then, the health crisis will not affect travel and work conditions any longer."

Vizer said the IJF was in discussions with organisers of World Judo Tour events and was aiming to reschedule those that have been suspended.

IJF President Marius Vizer has updated national federations on the impact of COVID-19 on judo events ©IJF

The IJF "plan to schedule suspended events, where possible, according to geographical accessibility, equality, promoting fair participation chances for all those taking part in the Olympic Games qualification", Vizer added.

"Our objective is to restart the World Judo Tour as soon as it becomes safe and fair to do so," the IJF President wrote.

The coronavirus pandemic had forced a near complete shut down of sport worldwide before Governments began to lift restrictions imposed in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

It also led to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, a decision welcomed by the IJF and other International Federations.

According to latest figures, COVID-19 has infected more than 7.7 million people and killed more than 409,000.