The women's 400 metres world champion, Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for whereabouts failures.

Naser, who was born in Nigeria but represents Bahrain, broke the Asian record on her way to gold in Doha at the World Athletics Championships in October with a time of 48.14 seconds, the third-fastest in the event's history.

At 21, she was also the youngest woman ever to win the event when she held off the Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

The AIU today announced that it had charged and provisionally suspended Naser because of whereabouts failures.

The AIU has provisionally suspended Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain for whereabouts failures, a violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Olympic 200m finalist Deejah Stevens of the United States was also provisionally banned for the same violation of the rules recently, as was compatriot Gabrielle Thomas.

Athletes in the testing pool must provide anti-doping authorities with their whereabouts at select time periods so that they can be located and tested.

In addition to 400m gold in 2019, Naser won a silver medal over the distance at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London and is a former world youth champion.

Naser is additionally the Asian and Asian Games champion in the discipline.