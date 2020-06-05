The International Ski Federation (FIS) Council has updated its environmental pact, the Mainau Manifesto, to improve its support of sustainability.

The Council approved the latest changes at its last meeting and these will now be forwarded to the FIS Congress for formal adoption.

Today is World Environment Day, held annually on June 5, and is the United Nations (UN) day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment

The Mainau Manifesto changes come after the Care of the Mountain Population Forum in November 2019 on the island of Mainau in Germany, which the agreement is named after.

The forum focused on the environment and sustainability in relation to mountain resorts and since then an FIS working group has looked at improving the manifesto.

Athletes' Commission representative Hannah Kearney was part of the group alongside FIS Council members Eduardo Valenzuela and Peter Schröcksnadel.

Coordinating the group was FIS communications director Jenny Wiedeke, with scientific input coming from professors Hans Peter Schmid and Erwin Lauterwasser.

The first Mainau Manifesto was unanimously approved by the FIS Congres in 1994, with the updated version keeping in line with UN recommendations and implementing findings from November's forum.

Maribor's FIS Alpine Ski World Cup leg had to be moved due to warm weather in February ©Getty Images

In a statement, the FIS said: "Despite the fact that snow sports are rooted in nature appreciation and are greatly popular, they, like many other human activities, depend on the use of natural resources.

"Snow sports contribute to global warming by their carbon footprint.

"Due to their nature as outdoor activities, snow sports are more visibly affected by climate change than other sports."

The FIS will aim to achieve climate neutrality for the organisation and its events by 2030 and is planning to generate a Climate Action Guidelines document to help make the sport carbon neutral.

It will also host a forum to allow its members to understand the impact that snow sports have on climate change and target responsible consumption going forward.

The FIS will additionally promote public awareness of sustainability and climate change.