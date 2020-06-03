Spanish Handball Federation publish guide to help athletes during pandemic

The Spanish Handball Federation (RFEBM) has published a guide to help athletes as sport resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

As with all sport, handball has been suspended due to the pandemic.

Restrictive measures put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus are being eased, with some athletes able to train again.

With that in mind, RFEBM has published a guide featuring a series of articles on the return to normalcy from a medical and physiotherapeutic standpoint.

The guide, available in both English and Spanish, was prepared by the RFEBM department of medical services.

Raúl Entrerríos donated his shirt to the Red Cross during the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Article topics include a background on the pandemic, the physiological changes people are exposed to during the confinement period and how to keep the body active, measures to take in the case of a possible coronavirus infection, and beach handball.

RFEBEM has also been active in other ways during the pandemic.

National team players Raúl Entrerríos and Silvia Navarro donated shirts towards the Red Cross fundraising effort, while Entrerrios also discussed the state of sport in Spain with King Felipe VI.

Spain has been badly hit by the pandemic, reporting more than 287,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 27,000 deaths.

Both cases and deaths have drastically slowed recently with elite athletes in professional leagues able to resume training last month.