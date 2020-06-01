World number one Adrian Duszak of Poland believes Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would be an ideal ambassador for the sport of teqball.

The International Teqball Federation lists some of the world's most recognisable footballers, including the likes of Ronaldinho, among its ambassadors.

Duszak said Polish compatriot Lewandowski, one of the top strikers in the world, would be a perfect addition to the list.

"I think that Robert Lewandowski would be an ideal candidate," Duszak said.

"Robert is an example of an ideal athlete.

"He is currently one of the best football players in the world.

"I can't wait to exchange a few passes on the Teq table with him."

Duszak claimed teqball is an attractive sport as it offers opportunities for amateurs and professionals.

"Even if you are an amateur, you can easily hit the ball several times to your opponent's side just after a few training sessions and after learning the rules," he added.

"From my point of view, it was a little easier at the beginning because I have been training as a freestyle footballer since 2009.

"Because of that, there was no problem with technique, and also with flexibility."

The Polish star said he was hopeful of a swift return to action once the coronavirus pandemic has eased.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic of corovanirus has affected most people, including athletes," Duszak said.

"It is a difficult period of time for all of us in teqball but I hope we all come back stronger."