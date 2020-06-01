The President of the Albania University Sports Federation says he is hoping that the numbers of students engaging with sport in the country can continue to grow.

Besnik Veliu says he is delighted with the progress made by the federation, which he founded in December 2017.

There are more than 6000 students involved in sport at universities across Albania, and Veliu said he was hopeful that this number would continue to grow.

"In recent years, with the development of Albanian society, steps are being taken regarding the further involvement of sports in our everyday life," said Veliu.

"This is visible most of all among students, who are increasingly showing a lot more interest towards sports and other physical activities."

On the number of students participating in sport Veliu said: "This number is constantly growing, which signifies that the federation has done a really good job in the past few years."

Veliu formed the federation after deciding to bring all of the country's university sports societies together under one umbrella organisation.

Following meetings with the European University Sports Association (EUSA) and the Albanian Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, Veliu received approval to launch the federation, which today has 26 active universities as members.

More than 6000 students are involved with sport at universities across Albania ©FISU

As well as providing opportunities for physical activity, the federation also focuses on educating students about the importance of sport as part of a healthy lifestyle, through promotional and information campaigns, and meetings or conferences.

The federation is also facing its challenges which Veliu says include a shortage of funds and a lack of support from some universities.

"While participation of students in our events is not yet at the expected levels, we are sure that within the next decade, university sports in Albania will reach where it should be," he said.

Although the federation's plans have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it is hoped that national competitions can be completed later in the year if the situation allows.

Veliu added he was grateful for support given to his federation by the EUSA and the International University Sports Federation.

"We are really proud that we earned the right to organise university football tournaments in Albania," he said.

"Sport is the best tool for educating people about a healthy lifestyle and creating humanitarian values and socialisation.

"Sport is the path to happiness and is life itself."