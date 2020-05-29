The International Triathlon Union (ITU) Multisport World Championships in Almere have been postponed to 2021.

Competition was originally scheduled in the the Dutch city of Almere from September 4 to 13, but has been moved to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dates are to be confirmed at a later stage.

The Multisport World Championships in Townsville in Australia have subsequently been moved to 2022, while Ibiza in Spain will now host the event in 2023.

"This has not been an easy decision to take for any of us, but considering the situation facing athletes around the world, many of them with insufficient access to training due to lockdown, and with travel restrictions still applying in many countries, we all agreed that the best option for all concerned was to move the events forward by one year," said ITU President and International Olympic Committee member Marisol Casado.

"The local organisers in Almere, Townsville and Ibiza have worked tirelessly with our staff to continue with all the preparations, and exploration of the best options for the future.

"This agreement between us all will ensure that we can provide events in the next three years with the excellence and success that we have enjoyed on previous occasions - perfect scenario for athletes, friends and family to enjoy 10 days of multisport and triathlon at its best."

Multisport news:

Almere Multisport World Championships moved to 2021.

World Championships in Townsville (Australia) will subsequently move to 2022, while Ibiza (Spain) will now host the event in 2023.

Wenzhou Multisport World Cup in 2020.https://t.co/GFzymZSd4b#StayStrong pic.twitter.com/A1fQPQDNBr — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) May 28, 2020

The Multisport World Championships is a 10-day event that attracts more than 8,000 elite and age-group triathletes, competing across duathlon, long distance triathlon, aquathlon and cross triathlon races.

It made its debut in the ITU calendar in 2017 in Penticton in Canada, an event that was followed by Fyn in Denmark in 2018 and Pontevedra in Spain in 2019.

The dates for the second edition of the Wenzhou Multisport World Cup were also confirmed, with competition set to take place from October 17 to 18.

Following on from the success of the Multisport World Championships, the World Cups will be held throughout the season, with the events providing new opportunities for elite athletes to compete for prize money.

Finally, the ITU Viborg 2020 Duathlon World Championships have been moved to the autumn of 2021, with a new date set to be announced as soon as possible.