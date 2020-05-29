Italy win Snowboard Nations Cup for the first time

The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) celebrated winning the International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup Nations Cup for the first time.

The trophy is awarded to the country which collects the most points through the FIS Snowboard World Cup season.

Italy ended the 2019-2020 season with 35,121 points - almost 3,500 points clear of runner-up Germany.

FISI technical director Cesare Pisoni said it was a "pleasure" to be able to deliver the trophy to FISI President Flavio Roda.

Seven Italian athletes delivered 12 victories and 19 podiums across the various FIS Snowboard World Cup this past season.

Michela Moioli won the snowboard cross crystal globe and helping Italy win the Nations Cup ©Getty Images

Michela Moioli was one of the driving forces behind Italy's success, winning three events and coming second in another three on her way to claiming the women's snowboard cross overall title.

Moioli is the reigning Olympic champion in the event.

Roland Fischnaller, who turned 39 in September, was another major contributor.

Fischnaller won three events and recorded a pair of second-place finishes en route to winning the men's slalom crystal globe.