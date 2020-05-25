The International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) has announced that this year's Cableski World Championships have been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Action was due to take place between September 11 and 13 at Wake Zone Stawiki, a small lake between Sosnowiec and Katowice in Poland.

New dates of between September 10 and 12 in 2021 have been confirmed by the IWWF, with the venue remaining the same.

"This is in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, following IWWF's social responsibility philosophy and to ensure the safety of organisers and athletes," the IWWF said.

Wake Zone Stawiki will again remain as the venue for next year's competition ©IWWF

"The IWWF will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation while the Polish Motorboat and Water Ski Association will advise on any travel restrictions leading up to the event.

"Information on the event will be announced by the IWWF in due course and Federations will be informed ahead of time if there are any further changes."

Poland has recorded more than 21,000 cases of COVID-19, while nearly 1,000 people have died in the European county.

Earlier this month, the IWWF moved the World Disabled Water Ski Championships in Australia from 2021 to 2022.