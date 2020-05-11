All Japan Judo Federation to decide on keeping Tokyo 2020 team or new selection process

The All Japan Judo Federation (AJJF) is expected to decide whether to remain with their selected athletes for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday (May 15).

At present, 13 members of Japan's 14 -strong judo team for the Games have been determined.

Naohisa Takato, Shohei Ono, Takanori Nagase, Shoichiro Mukai, Aaron Wolf and Hisayoshi Harasawa have earned nominations in the men's weight divisions.

The men's 66-kilogram division is expected to be secured by either reigning world champion Joshiro Maruyama or Hifumi Abe.

Funa Tonaki, Uta Abe, Tsukasa Yoshida, Miku Tashiro, Chizuru Arai, Shori Hamada and Akira Sone have secured nominations for the women’s events.

According to Kyodo News, the AJJF will decide whether these nominations stand at an extraordinary meeting.

A decision could be taken to launch new selection trials to determine the squad for the Games, which were rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has so far nominated 13 judokas for the Olympics but could reopen the process ©Getty Images

Kyodo News reported that some officials believe new trials would give Japan a greater chance of medal success at their home Games, while others are keen to remain with the existing team and are warning a lack of certainty over the international calendar would make a new selection process challenging.

A decision had been expected to be made last month.

An AJJF meeting was delayed due to a series of positive coronavirus tests within the national federation, however.

The final decision is expected to be ratified by the AJJF Board in June.

The International Olympic Committee has guaranteed that athletes and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) who have secured quota places at the Games will keep their spots at the rescheduled Olympics.

The final decision on which athlete takes the quota place will rest with NOCs.

Several countries have been quick to reconfirm the places of athletes who have already been named to their respective teams for the Games.