Commonwealth Games relay champion Onkabetse Nkobolo has moved hospital to receive physiotherapy, but when he will be fully recovered remains unclear.

Nkobolo sustained back injuries when he was involved in a car crash in March.

He has been moved from Gaborone Private Hospital (GPH) to Princess Marina Hospital for the treatment.

"GPH does not provide physiotherapy for back injuries," Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice-president Oabona Theetso said to Mmegi Online.

"We believe that he is going up the scale of recovery."

Nkobolo's team mate Baboloki Thebe was behind the wheel when the accident happened and was fined for reckless driving, while the Botswana National Olympic Committee set up a commission to investigate the incident.

Baboloki Thebe and Onkabetse Nkobolo won gold in the men's 4x400m relay at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The BAA said it too would investigate as the athletes had been staying in a team hotel at the time.

In the men's 4x400 metres relay, Nkobolo is a Commonwealth Games and African Games champion.

The 26-year-old also finished third in the 400m at the 2015 African Games, where he won a silver medal in the 4x400m.

Thebe was a team-mate of Nkobolo's as Botswana won the men's 4x400m at Gold Coast 2018.