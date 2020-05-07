The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organising Committee has donated more than 30,000 masks to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), in a bid to help with the spread of COVID-19.

Members of staff at the OCA will be given the masks and they will also be distributed to the sporting community in Kuwait, where their headquarters are based.

Any remaining masks from the supply will be donated to the Ministry of Health for use by crucial medical staff who are treating patients and saving lives.

OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam thanked the Organising Committee in a letter for its "kind support and generosity".

All-Musallam said: "Thank you for this wonderful gesture, the donation of 30,000 masks signifies the unity and spirit between our two organisations and also between the people of China and Kuwait.

Hangzhou will hold the 19th edition of the Asian Games in 2022 ©Getty Images

"We will make sure they are put to the best use in the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 within the sports community in Kuwait and also within the medical services.

"I believe the official slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Games truly reflects our special bond and friendship - heart to heart @future."

Al-Musallam also said the OCA hoped to visit the Chinese city in the near future for their joint planning of the Games, which are scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25, 2022.

In Asia, there are more than 606,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of over 20,800 people.

The outbreak originated in China but the country is beginning to return to normal life.