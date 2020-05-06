World Para Powerlifing has announced the signing of BIGSER as a new approved equipment supplier.

Both parties have struck a five-year deal which includes lifting suits, uniform items and accessories.

BIGSER will now launch an exclusive line of products, specially developed for the Para-powerlifting community and fans.

It will include t-shirts, polo shirts, track and powerlifting suits, shoes and other items.

Countries will be able to order customised gear with products soon to be available online.

In addition, the link-up also sees BIGSER become the presenting partner of the Online World Cup Series which has been launched by World Para Powerlifting during the period of COVID-19 lockdown.

"We are extremely happy to announce the agreement with BIGSER," said Jorge Moreno, the head of World Para Powerlifting.

World Para Powerlifting has struck a five-year deal ©Getty Images

"We know the quality and design of their suits, which are already used by several national teams.

"This agreement will offer our community a range of products and lift suits that will pass through our kit check process without any issues."

BIGSER is a joint Russian, Kazakh and Kyrgyz brand of sportswear.

"We are very proud that we have become World Para Powerlifting's approved supplier, an organisation which unites more than 100 countries around the world," said the company's creator and owner Sergei Bykovskii.

"It is a great honour for us to become members of a family of people who have long gone beyond the scope of what is possible.

"The spirit of these athletes, the spirit of the winners, inspire us to do a great job aimed at popularising and promoting Para-sports so that the whole world can see their courage and their records.

"Together, we aim for success."

