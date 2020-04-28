Mexican Baseball League President outlines vision for next three years

Mexican Baseball League (LMB) President Horacio de la Vega outlined his vision for the competition for the next three years.

De la Vega became LMB President in October, replacing Javier Salinas.

In an interview with Forbes, the President expressed his vision to increase the league's income by 300 per cent by 2022.

"I don't need five or ten years, I need three," De la Vega said.

"We need to sit together with the 16 clubs and set common goals.

"Then we need a three-year plan."

He also ran through a number of objectives for his Presidency.

This included centralising the broadcasting rights of all the teams and services in the league, working on new statutes that govern the LMB, boosting the business of trading players, reducing the time of games and reserving some advertising spaces for the LMB in ballparks.

Mexican Baseball League President Horacio de la Vega wants to make baseball a mass sport in Mexico ©WBSC

De la Vega also claimed he wanted to renegotiate the relationship with Major League Baseball, and improve relations and promote common projects between the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and the Mexican Pacific League, the country's professional winter league.

A final goal is to develop baseball into a mass-participation sport in Mexico.

The country is currently ranked fifth in the WBSC Baseball World Rankings, a record high for the nation.

Mexico also qualified for baseball at the Olympics for the first time, earning a bronze medal at the WBSC Premier12 tournament in November to claim a spot at the now-postponed Tokyo 2020.

De la Vega has Olympic experience himself, having participated in the modern pentathlon at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.