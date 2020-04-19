2.6 Challenge to raise funds for charities to be launched on date of postponed London Marathon

The 2.6 Challenge, an event encouraging people to raise funds for charities in the United Kingdom by completing an activity based around the number 2.6 or 26 is being launched on Sunday April 26, the day the London Marathon had been due to take place.

The London Marathon is one of many fundraising events for charities across the United Kingdom that have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

It is estimated charities in the United Kingdom could lose £4billion ($5 billion/€4.6billion) has a result of the pandemic.

To help aid the country's charitable sector, organisers of some of the biggest mass-participation sports events in the country have come together to create a new campaign to raise vital funds for charities.

Entitled The 2.6 Challenge, it launches on April 26, the date of what should have been the 40th edition of the London Marathon, reportedly the world’s biggest one day annual fundraising event.

The London Marathon, which raised £66.4million ($83million/€76.3million) for charities in 2019, has rescheduled this year's edition of the race for Sunday October 4.



As part of The 2.6 Challenge, members of the public are being asked to think of an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 to raise money to help the country's charities.

The 2.6 Challenge is open to anyone of any age with the only requirement that the fundraising activity follows the United Kingdom Government's guidelines on exercise and social distancing.

For the next 15 days we are The #TwoPointSixChallenge and together, we are going to help save the UK's charities. 🦸‍♀️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/uhDWyKYlw3 — The #TwoPointSixChallenge (@LondonMarathon) April 16, 2020





"The 2.6 Challenge can be anything that works for you,” said Nick Rusling, co-chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO) and chief executive of Human Race.

"You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes.

"You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times, juggle for 2.6 minutes, do a 26 minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26 minute workout – anything you like.

"We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help save the UK’s Charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart."



Hugh Brasher, event director of London Marathon Events and co-chair of MSO added: “One of the founding pillars of the London Marathon was ‘to show how the family of mankind can be united’.

"We hope that The 2.6 Challenge, which starts on the day our 40th race should have taken place, will embody that spirit and inspire people, families and communities to fundraise for their chosen charity to help save the UK’s charities.

"Right now, our vulnerable members of society need the help of charities more than ever before.

"We are asking everyone to create a 2.6 Challenge of their own and raise funds or pledge a donation.”

You can find out more about The 2.6 Challenge here