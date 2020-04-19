The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has become an an affiliate member of the EMEA Synthetic Turf Council (ESTC).

In a statement, the FIH said the development enables the worldwide governing body to "interact directly with the synthetic turf industry".

The FIH added it would participate in the "various ESTC knowledge forums and playing an active role in the drive towards more sustainable and durable surfaces".

The FIH launched new standards for hockey turf in 2017 which included a move towards the use of surfaces which do not require water.

It is mandatory for all international hockey matches to be played on artificial turf.

"Playing on synthetic turf has made hockey the fast, exciting and technically skilful game now played by millions of people around the world," FIH sport and development director Jon Wyatt said.

The FIH said the membership of the ESTC means it will be able to strengthen relationships with manufacturers ©Getty Images

"By joining the ESTC, the FIH will be able to strengthen its relationships with the European companies producing the surfaces needed for our sport.

"It will also help ensure that FIH is part of the debate as the discussions around sustainability, maximising opportunities and returns on investment as environmental considerations become ever more important."

ESTC director general Stefan Diderich said the FIH's membership of the organisation represented a "milestone" for the sport and the synthetic turf industry.

"FIH and ESTC share the ambition of sustainable and durable synthetic turf fields that do not compromise on the affordability and game experience," Diderich said.

"Having FIH onboard will helping speed up the process, as ESTC represents the entire value chain for synthetic turf for different applications.

"FIH will certainly also benefit from knowledge gained or best practices observed in other synthetic turf applications that our members have achieved."