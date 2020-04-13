World Curling Federation (WCF) technical official Christian Leibbrandt of The Netherlands has died after contracting COVID-19.

Leibbrandt, a member of the Dutch Curling Association, worked at numerous major curling events during his career.

He served as chief timer at the World Junior Curling Championship in Krasnoyarsk in Russia in February, and was also the WCF photographer at the annual junior camp in Fuessen in Germany.

In a statement, the WCF described Leibbrandt as a "valued, talented, and active member of our technical officials team".

Christian Leibbrandt was the official timer at the 2020 World Junior Curling Championships in Krasnoyarsk ©WCF

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Shari, all his family, and the Dutch curling community at this very sad time," the WCF added.

According to latest figures, the COVID-19 virus has infected more than 1.8 million people and killed over 114,000 worldwide.

The Netherlands has reported over 25,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,700 deaths.

The pandemic has also forced a near shut down of sport worldwide and numerous curling events have either been postponed or cancelled.