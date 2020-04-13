International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons believes the coronavirus crisis offers an opportunity for the world to become better and stronger.

In an Easter message posted on his Twitter account, Parsons said the COVID-19 pandemic "is an opportunity for us to think and resurrect as human kind and as a planet".

According to latest figures, more than 1.8 million people have been infected and over 114,000 have died worldwide.

The virus has forced numerous countries into lockdown, with nations telling residents to stay at home in an effort to curb its spread.

"I think this whole crisis is an opportunity for us to think and resurrect as human kind and as a planet," Parsons said.

"Why not think we need a different relationship with this planet, with the people, not only with our loved ones and those who are close to our hearts, but with those who do things differently from us and who we don't even know?

"Religion talks about love, so why we don't take the opportunity to think about that and the meaning of resurrection.

"This crisis we could emerge better as humanity and I think this is the opportunity that is ahead of us.

"Thinking about the real meaning of Easter can help us to achieve that."