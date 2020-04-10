Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) announced the cancellation of the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KRU secretary general Ian Mugambi confirmed the cancellation of all league and cup competitions, as reported by Daily Nation.

It is the first federation in Kenya to cancel competition.

"The cancellation means there will be no promotion or relegation in any of the leagues, with all teams remaining in their current division," Mugambi said.

"We are in challenging times with the worldwide breakout of the novel coronavirus.

"This has caused untold disruption and presented us with a very challenging environment.

"Sporting activities have not been spared from its debilitating impact."

"This situation has affected our way of life meaning no training, rugby events or matches are feasible in the foreseen future."

The season had been suspended on March 13 after Kenya registered its first case of coronavirus.

Playoffs for both the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship had been due to take place on March 14, with the semi-finals on March 21.

The remaining matches for competitions such as the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship have been cancelled ©Wikipedia

The finals had been planned for April 4.

Mugambi revealed the KRU Board had looked at other options as they were aware of the impact cancellation would have on clubs, sponsors and fans, but that health and safety was the main concern.

"This decision is not intended to in any way diminish the games that have already taken place or the efforts of everyone involved," he said.

"A range of options were explored, as far as possible and a broad consensus was reached across the game as to the most appropriate outcome.

"But in the end, we have had to make the decision to ensure we play our part in safeguarding lives."

"Our primary concern remains the health and safety of all our stakeholders - the players, technical teams, officials, fans as well as grounds men and security personnel."

Kenya now has 184 cases of coronavirus, with 7 people dying.

Japan's leading rugby union league, the Japan Top League, is another to cancel all remaining matches due to the pandemic.