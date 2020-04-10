The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has asked for research papers from students, scholars and researchers for the FISU World Conference.

FISU's next World Conference will be held during the next FISU World University Games, scheduled for Lucerne in Switzerland in 2021.

The topic of next year's Conference will be "Challenges and Opportunities in Sport in Modern Society" with researchers focusing on three sub themes - dual career, digitalisation and women in top-class sport.

The aim of the two-day conference is to amplify the sustainable development of sport.

People from all around the world are encouraged to submit abstracts from papers in any of the three sub themes, with the objective being to create a networking platform for scientists to present and promote their research.

This call for papers is aimed at students, scholars and researchers from disciplines such as sports science, sociology, educational science, management, marketing, etc. and experts concerned with sport and its integrating function in global society.



It is also encouraged that younger scientists and scholars take part to discuss new and innovative ideas in sport, with people from a variety of backgrounds including sports science, sociology, management and marketing asked to submit papers.

These entries must be made by August 1, written in English and not exceed 500 words, while the final decision will be made on September 15.

The FISU World Conference will feature parallel sessions, plenary sessions, poster sessions and round-table discussions.

The conference will be held at the University of Lucerne on January 25 and 26 - further details can be found here.