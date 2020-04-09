Japan Football Association President wants sports world to lead by example after recovering from COVID-19

Japan Football Association (JFA) President Kozo Tashima has said that athletes should focus on preventing further infection by staying indoors during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tashima, who recently recovered from the virus, said he hopes restrictions in Japan will held curb the spread, with the country now under a state of emergency in certain areas.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "Before we are athletes, we are citizens.

"I hope we are all conscious of battling to overcome this difficult situation together."

Kenya's famous marathon runner Wilson Kipsang was recently one of 12 athletes in his home nation to be arrested for violating the Government's restrictions on social interaction during the pandemic.

Tashima has said that he is expecting a drop in funding for athletes for next year's Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed from this year due to COVID-19.

This is due to the economic impact the crisis is having on his nation and the world, and he warned that Japan must play their part in making sure the Games go ahead.

Japanese football clubs are also set to receive financial support from the JFA ©Getty Images

"This is going to be hard on businesses too – there's no reason to think we're going to get the funds we had been expecting.

"If Japan does not contribute to overcoming the new coronavirus, if our medicine, medical equipment and human resources cannot assist the world, the Olympics may not happen."

The JFA Board of directors is also looking to financially assist Japanese football clubs hit by the restrictions.

They will discuss reducing registration fees and payments by clubs, and help teams who were set to sack staff or take out loans.