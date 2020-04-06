AFC Break The Chain campaign joined by more football stars

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has continued the public awareness campaign "Break The Chain" using three more star football players.

Qatar’s Almoez Ali, who broke the all-time AFC Asian Cup goalscoring record in 2019, Persita Tangerang defender Tamirlan Kozubaev from Kyrgyzstan and Suwon Samsung Bluewings midfielder Kim Min-woo of South Korea all feature in the latest video.

Tajikistan international Nuriddin Davronov, Jordan and Al Jazeera defender Yazan Al Arab and Indian women’s national team player Dalima Chhibber also joined the campaign earlier this week.

Break The Chain promotes guidelines put in place by the World Health Organization for the coronavirus pandemic, particularly staying at home.

"The young generation has a big role to play in the fight against COVID-19," Ali said.

"Regardless of age, we must take this seriously because the highly contagious virus will affect our family and friends.

"Please follow the advice of the World Health Organization and the guidelines by your Governments to help curb this pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, we must stand together and break the chain by washing our hands regularly and maintaining social distancing.

"It is not easy but if we remain patient, we can defeat and stop the spread of the virus which has affected the lives of everyone around the world."

🔗 🔨 🌏 ⚽ The AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Top Scorer @Moezali_ 🇶🇦 is among the latest stars to team up with the AFC and urge you all to think of others, #StayAtHome and #BreakTheChain as we continue our efforts to defeat #COVID19.#FootballCares pic.twitter.com/WfJ3DvdFeZ — AFC (@theafcdotcom) April 6, 2020

The first part of the campaign featured eight of Asian football’s top players, including 2018 AFC Women’s Player of the Year, Wang Shuang from China.

Bluewings players Terry Antonis and Doneil Henry also featured, along with South Korea and Chelsea star Ji So-yun.

AFC competitions have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in recent months.

This has included the postponement of AFC Champions League, AFC Cup and World Cup qualification matches.

Domestic leagues in the region have largely been halted due to the coronavirus.

The pandemic has now infected more than 1.3 million worldwide, with just under 74,000 people dying.