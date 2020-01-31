The Tokyo 2020 Torch arrived in Stoke Mandeville in Britain, considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games.

An official prototype of the Toyko 2020 Paralympic Torch was sent to Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC), the local authority of Stoke Mandeville.

Along with WheelPower, the national charity for wheelchair sport, AVDC is set to take the unlit Paralympic Torch on a tour of Buckinghamshire, visiting local schools and community groups and celebrating Aylesbury Vale’s unique Paralympic heritage.

AVDC and WheelPower first visited the pupils at Stoke Mandeville Combined School.

"It’s a privilege to be able to share a sneak-peek of the prototype Paralympic Torch with local schools and community groups across Aylesbury Vale and the wider area, and hopefully spark excitement for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," said AVDC councillor Paul Irwin.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay officially begins on August 13 in Japan, with Stoke Mandeville Stadium hosting a Paralympic Heritage Flame Lighting Ceremony on August 20.

It is the National Centre for Disability Sport in England and sited alongside Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, where the pioneering rehabilitation work carried out there by Sir Ludwig Guttmann led to the development of the Paralympic Games.

Stoke Mandeville will host a Paralympic Heritage Flame Lighting Ceremony for Tokyo 2020 ©Tokyo 2020

The event will involve Paralympians, Para-sport demonstrations, a fireworks display and thousands of members of the local community.

A new Paralympic Heritage Flame Cauldron, designed by local schoolchildren, will be in use for the first time.

Positioned in pride of place, the cauldron will be used to light the Paralympic Heritage Flame which is then virtually passed to the hosting country.

In Tokyo, groups of three Torchbearers will transport the flame to three regions in Japan.

The flames will visit schools, hospitals and facilities connected with the Paralympics.

A digital flame has already been approved for sharing on social media.

It will then return to Tokyo to be brought back together to form the Paralympic Flame for the Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Japanese capital on August 25.