The development of women's ice hockey will top the agenda at the fourth World Hockey Forum in Moscow next month.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) forum will be held from December 13 to 19, with support for the women's game a key topic for the sport's organisers.

Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) board chairman Arkady Rotenberg will open the event alongside IIHF President Rene Fasel and RIHF President Vladislav Tretiak.

Federation members will be joined by social organisations and business scientists from sporting universities to look at new technologies in sports marketing.

Changes to ice hockey rules and their effect on the game will form part of the agenda, as well as ice hockey broadcasts and competition within the entertainment industry.

The fourth World Hockey Forum will be held in Moscow in December ©Dmitri Rukhletski/IIHF

Special attention will also be given to adaptive ice hockey and the development of the sport for children.

A practical element of the forum will see the RIHF organise a coaching seminar and masterclass for young players, while an exhibition will be held for companies in the sports industry.

More than 870 delegates and experts took part in the 2018 forum.

Kevin McLaughlin, executive director of USA Hockey, and Swiss National League director Denis Vaucher will take part in the forum alongside Russian ice hockey legends Vladminir Yurzinov, Igor Larionov and Alexei Morozov.